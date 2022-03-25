RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Biden Administration is preparing to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to the United States.

Local organizations in the Triangle are stepping up to provide services for refugees in need.

Amanda Atkin is a special events Coordinator for Welcome House Raleigh.

The organization provides temporary housing for refugees and asylum seekers.

“Six weeks ago, these, our Ukrainian friends, were living a completely normal life that was stable, that was safe. They had plans to pick up their kids from school, go to dance class, go to work and all of that has just completely turned upside down,” said Atkin.

She told CBS 17 if needed they’ve got the space and are ready to help.

With beds, food and a place to call home, the organization is stepping up to help Ukrainian refugees.

“When a refugee arrives in America they’re given a stipend, a one-time grant of money, and so our agency provides housing at little or no costs which helps preserve that funding for them as they begin their life in America.”

Atkin says she’s not yet sure how it will play out. Last year, the organization took in hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan. She expects a similar amount from Ukraine.

“If our model is the recent crisis in Afghanistan then that helps us to know that will receive hundreds of Ukrainian refugees over the next several months who will be needing housing, who will be needing jobs, who will be needing ways into registering for school and all of those pieces to claim this as their new home.”

Welcome House Raleigh says they’re getting numerous calls every day from people wanting to help.

They say that alone has expanded their capacity to be able to provide care for refugees.