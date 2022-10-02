RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Page Farms reopened Sunday after Friday’s heavy rain and wind forced them to close for a couple of days.

The farm suffered some tree and wind damage, but they were able to get everything cleaned up.

People come out this time of year to enjoy the pumpkin patch, corn maze and hayrides, but closing Friday and Saturday means losing a lot of business.

Page Farms is a seasonal business, so there’s only so many weekends to make up for it.

“We got to have all our business here in about 45 days so every day counts,” Page said.

A CBS 17 crew saw dozens of families back at the farm Sunday morning. Page says he believes most families will find another day to come back.

“A lot of people, they’ll come another day and make up for it and next weekend, we’re looking to have a real good crowd,” Page said.

Megan Dempsey brought her children to the farm after spending a couple of dreary days inside.

“We just weren’t sure if they’d be open so we called and they said they were open and everything was OK,” Dempsey said. “It’s nice after being inside with the kids during the rainy weather.”

If you purchased online tickets for one of the days the farm was closed, those tickets will be valid for the rest of the season.