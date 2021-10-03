Local Silver Alert is for Cary man charged with killing his mother in 2018

A Silver Alert was issued for Eric Paul Brunner, 42, Sunday morning. He was charged with killing his mother in 2018. (NCDPS – Silver Alert)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Sunday morning for a man who was charged in 2018 with killing his mother.

At 4:12 a.m. a Silver Alert went out for 42-year-old Eric Paul Brunner. Brunner was charged with second-degree murder after authorities said he killed his mother in February 2018.

A Silver Alert is an alert to help protect an increasing population of individuals that suffer from dementia or other cognitive impairment. North Carolina developed the Silver Alert program to quickly locate missing persons who may be endangered, the NC DPS: Silver Alert website said.

Duke University Campus Police called for the alert because it believes Brunner “is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment”, the Silver Alert Announcement said.

Brunner is 5-foot, 9-inches and approximately 191 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Brunner faced a charge of abuse of a disabled or elderly person inflicting serious injury along with the second-degree murder charge, 2018 warrants said. He was later charged with his mother’s, Cynthia Brunner’s, death.