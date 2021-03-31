Raleigh 6th grader participates in Pfizer trial as vaccine proves effective among children ages 12 to 15

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sophie Holland is a sixth-grader who’s ready to get back to what sixth-graders like to do.

“Most of our conversations about COVID have been about the things we want to do together or separately once COVID is over,” explained Holland.

So, the 12-year-old rolled up her sleeve to make sure she could help other children her age.

Holland participated in a Pfizer trial, testing the COVID vaccine on 12 to 15-year-olds at Duke. More than 2,000 children participated across the country. The trial started late last year.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic I always wonder what I could do to help people my age,” Holland said.

Wednesday morning she found how her participation in the trial could be a step in getting 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated.

Wednesday Pfizer announced its COVID vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12. Early data showed there were no cases of COVID among the kids who were fully vaccinated, compared to 18 children who received the placebo.

Dr. Emmanuel Walter who is the chief medical officer at the Duke Vaccine Institute, caution that this only data from a small group.

“This was a smaller trial inside a larger trial,” explained Walter, who has been busy getting data to Pfizer.

“So the big trial that has already been reported on was 40,000 people and this is 2,200 people. It’s quite a bit smaller. It’s still 100 percent. So, it’s promising,” he continued.

Dr. Walter said it is the next step in getting children 12-15 vaccinated.

“If you really want to achieve a good level of population-based immunity, you really want to achieve “herd immunity you really do need to vaccinate a large portion of the population which includes children.”

Walter said children account for more than three million COVID cases in this country.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, as of March 25, over 3.4 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

“It exceeds the number of deaths of the flu on any given season. So, children can have severe COVID, clearly, more complications can happen even following a mild case of COVID,” Walter’s explained

That’s one of the reasons why Holland’s dad, Dr. Thomas Holland, who is an Infectious Diseases Professor at Duke University was glad his daughter participated in the trial.

“If this data holds up over the coming months to the point where the FDA gives an authorization, then that’s going to mean that it’s safe and it’s effective for younger kids, and kid’s Sophie‘s age as well. Get the vaccine under those conditions. I will encourage everyone,” Dr. Holland explained.

His daughter echoed his sentiments.

“It’s a step closer to getting kids the vaccine and that’s a great step for me,” said Holland.

It’s not clear how quickly the FDA would act on Pfizer’s request to allow vaccination starting at age 12.