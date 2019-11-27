Local Thanksgiving shoppers head out for last-minute meal preparations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The countdown to Thanksgiving is on, so shoppers are heading to the grocery store in preparation for the big meal.

Raleigh’s Wegmans has seen a steady flow of customers all week.

“It’s been busy. The excitement is building for Thanksgiving,” said sous chef Ryin McCarty.

McCarty said turkeys appear to be one of the most popular items.

Bakery manager Brad Whitney says they’ve had a hard time keeping their displays filled with pumpkin pie.

“It’s incredible. I’ve eaten two of them this week already and it’s not Thanksgiving yet,” said Whitney.

According to the American Farm Bureau the average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is $48.91, or less than $5.00 per person.

That marks a 1-cent increase from last year’s average of $48.90, after three years of decline since 2015.

The Farm Bureau’s shopping list includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, to serve a family of 10 with plenty of leftovers.

“That’s crazy because I’m going to spend more than that,” said Ryan Adams who is preparing to host a five people Thursday.

Regardless of what is on the menu, shoppers say there is one item that is the most important.

“It’s all about the family. Being at the table and being with each other is the most important thing,” said shopper April Conyer.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now