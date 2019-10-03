Triangle tobacco shops say vaping products are safe, business has suffered lately

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Triangle tobacco shop employees maintain their vaping products are safe.

An Alabama man became the 17th person to die from a lung disease related to vaping.

The CDC said they’ve seen more than 800 confirmed cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarette use.

The manager of 7 Star Tobacco, Vapes and Wireless, Nemer Al Wamleh, off Six Forks Road said business is down 65 percent.

Al Wamleh argues the problems stem from what people may be adding to the products he sells or products people buy online or off the street.

He said he’s helped people quit smoking cigarettes.

“He can start from 6mg of nicotine and slow down in 3mg to slow down to zero nicotine. After that he can quit,” Al Wamleh said.

“One lady I had, she came in, she used to vape, she quit vaping and she’s gone back to Newports,” Maggie Smith, a tobacco shop employee said.

Smith also vapes herself.

Smith is concerned the recent multi-state outbreak of lung injury associated with vaping will lead more people to kick the habit and go back to smoking.

Al Wamleh and Smith point to the prevalence of THC containing products among patients.

“I wasn’t personally, wasn’t so much concerned because I do the research on the juice I use,” Smith said.

The FDA warning vapers against buying products off the street. Still, experts stress there are no federal regulations or inspections of those manufacturers or vape shops.

“What’s the problem right now. Why wasn’t it before when the vaping starting,” Al Wamleh said.

