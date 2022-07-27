ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The price of gas and diesel continues to drop from their June highs, but diesel hasn’t come down as much as gas has.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in North Carolina is $3.98, down 69 cents from its record high in June and the average price of diesel is $5.24, down 52 cents from June.

The price of regular gasoline is up about 38% from a year ago, and the average price of diesel is up about 67% from a year ago, according to numbers from AAA.

Rising diesel prices impacts those who drive trucks.

“It’s hitting pretty much everybody in the trucking industry hard,” said David Davis, the owner and operator of DTJ Transport LLC.

Even if you don’t fill up on diesel, the costs could be impacting you.

“It hurts everybody pretty much,” Davis said.

That’s because Davis’ higher diesel price gets passed on to his customers. He recently began adding a fuel charge to the bills of the peoples cars he’s hauling.

“Well, we never did do a fuel percentage before, but now since the gas prices- fuel prices- went up, we have to,” Davis said. “We have no choice ’cause our hands are tied pretty much.”

Both prices are dropping from their mid-June highs.

North Carolina State University Economics Professor Michael Walden said when it comes to gas, drivers have more wiggle room to cut back on driving leading to less demand, but it’s not the same for diesel demand.

“For the diesel consumer, which is the trucking industry, it’s harder for them to change, it’s harder for them to adapt because they’ve gotta get products from point A to point B,” Walden said. “They can’t say, ‘well we’re gonna take a shortcut, or we’re not gonna deliver as many things,’ they have to do it.”

He said gas and diesel are different markets.

David Price is the Owner of David Price Constuction, he said the industry as a whole uses a lot of diesel. His supply is hauled in on large trucks.

“When you’re shipping things and the price goes up as drastically as it has in the past year and a half, the price of the goods that you’re shipping goes up to make up the difference in costs.”

He said he has no choice, but to pass the cost on to customers. Walden said he expects gas to continue to drop for a little while longer, but said don’t expect prices to go back to where they were.