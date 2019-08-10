Local video game developer responds after Walmart pulls violent video game displays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Walmart has told its employees to remove all violent video game displays from stores following the recent mass shootings. The retail giant will continue to sell guns.

“Disheartening to hear these claims,” Mike Sanders, Puny Human Director and CEO said.

Sanders and his Raleigh based company develop video games.

“There has been numerous studies that have debunked any link between violent video games and mass shootings,” Sanders said.

He told CBS 17 he understood why Walmart would decide to remove promotional displays for violent video games in stores. The memo that went out to employees asked them to “review stores for any signing or displays that contain violent images or aggressive behavior.

In a statement, Walmart said, “We’ve taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and this action does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment.”

“From the outside its a massive deflection and honestly in my mind I read that and I just felt like, I just felt like the mark was being missed,” Sanders said.

22 people were killed in a Walmart in El Paso Saturday. Last month an employee shot and killed two other workers at a store in Southaven, Mississippi.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump addressed mass shootings, placing blame on video game makers and violent games.

“Video games are an easy scapegoat and they shouldn’t be,” Sanders said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now