Log jam removal closes Neuse River access points in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several access points to the Neuse River in Raleigh are closed as crews work to remove logs and other debris from the water.

The City of Raleigh said the crews began to clear log jams on Sunday leaving canoe and kayak launch points closed for safety reasons.

Closed access points:

Falls Dam

River Bend Park

Buffaloe Road

Anderson Point

Poole Road

Milburnie Dam

Raleigh is working with the Department of Transportation and the railroad company to remove the log jams at multiple points in the river.

The closures may last until the last log jam is cleared.