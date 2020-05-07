Log truck overturns in Raleigh crash, blocks road for hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A log truck overturned after being side-swiped by a car in a Thursday evening crash in Raleigh, state troopers tell CBS 17.
Troopers say the truck was heading north on Lake Wheeler Road and Manor Ridge Drive.
A car turned a side-swiped the log truck, causing it to overturn.
Troopers say they were able to pull the truck’s driver out.
No major injuries were reported.
Troopers say the area near Lake Wheeler Road will be blocked off for one-and-a-half hours.
