CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — After more than two decades of anticipation, the Downtown Cary Park opened on Sunday. The town celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting and day-long celebration with live music, celebrity appearances and more.

“You can expect to wander into wonder,” said Joy Ennis, the park’s general manager.

Huge crowds of people flooded downtown to see the unveiling of the new park.

“It’s incredible,” said Rodney Boles, who moved closer to downtown Cary because of projects like the park. “We’ve got a dog park right here, we’ve got the playground right here. I’ve got my first grandchild on the way in January and we’ll be able to walk to the park.”

The park has plenty of unique features for the whole family to enjoy. Everything from a scenic water fountain to a skyway, entertainment pavilion and dining options.

“It’s a venue, it’s a gathering place, it’s a memory-making location. I think that the investment that the town has put in this and dreaming as big as they did, will transform this area,” said Ennis.

Now open, Ennis is confident the $68 million project will forever transform the heart of Cary.

“We have seen the private investment coming in on the hope of this park. And now that we’re open, I think that that is not only going to just confirm that this hope was correct, we think that this can be a bedrock that it can really build on.”

The park will be open each day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.