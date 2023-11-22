RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A long line stretched outside of the Honey Baked Ham on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Wednesday.

Many people picking up last minute items for their Thanksgiving feast tomorrow.

“I got an 11-pound Honey Baked Ham,” said Mike Bishop. He drove all the way from Knightdale to pick it up. “I was not expecting this many people here on this day. I knew it would be crowded but I wasn’t expecting this many people,” he added.

The line inside the restaurant was stretching all the way outside the door.

In the parking lot, police spent time directing traffic.

Despite the line, many people told CBS 17 they didn’t have to wait long.

“I pre-ordered so that made it a lot easier. Just go online and you have a little green sticker and when you go in, they have it very organized and very quickly, so it probably took me 10 minutes or less,” said Lisa P. Gill.

While people might be clamoring for the ham and turkey for Thanksgiving, for many others the night before is all about pizza.

The American Pizza Community says the night before Thanksgiving is usually one of the five busiest days of the year.