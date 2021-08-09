Long lines seen at multiple COVID-19 testing sites in Raleigh as delta variant spreads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread, long lines are once again being seen at testing sites in the area.

The line on Monday morning at the testing site on Departure Drive in Raleigh was three cars deep in the parking lot and backed up into the street and around the corner onto Oak Forest Drive.

Departure Drive isn’t the only testing site in Raleigh seeing long lines. Another site on Kidd Road also saw backups on Monday morning.

COVID-19 testing numbers are going up dramatically in Wake County. Last week, CBS 17 reported that testing had increased by 40 percent in the county.

CBS 17’s Steve Sbraccia was at the Departure Drive testing site on Monday and spoke with several people waiting to get tested – many of them already vaccinated.

“I need to get tested even though I am fully vaccinated,” said Jessica Martell. “[I’m] slightly worried but I feel being vaccinated gives me an extra level of protection.”

Linda Horn was also getting tested on Monday morning and she, too, has already been vaccinated.

“I just attended a conference and one participant tested positive so it was suggested we receive another test,” Horn said, explaining why she was waiting in line.

Kirsten Johnson also showed up on Departure Drive to get her college-aged daughter tested. She said she was surprised to be waiting in a line.

“It’s amazing to see the people,” she said.

CBS 17 has reached out to Wake County for updated testing numbers and this story will be updated once they are received.