Long-term health care centers in NC have lost 14% of workforce during COVID pandemic

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — If you have loved ones in a nursing home, you know the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult.

It hasn’t just taken a toll on residents and their families, but also on workers, causing thousands to leave their jobs.

UNC REX Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center of Apex serves people recovering from an illness or injury or who need long-term care.

“We really consider them as being part of our family,” said director of nursing, Hayley York.

The pandemic has been painful for everyone.

“It definitely takes a really emotional toll, both on our patients and our coworkers,” noted administrator Michael Hess.

Since the pandemic started, long-term care facilities across the state have lost more than 13,500 workers, according to the North Carolina Health Care Facilities Association. That’s more than 14 percent of the workforce.

“We have lost more over the course of the pandemic in the last two years than we have in a very long time,” noted Hess.

The UNC REX facility is working to fill the gaps.

“They have had several incentive programs to incentivize our staff to pick up extra shifts when needed. We’re also bringing staff from the hospital or other clinics to help us out when they’re able to,” explained York. “We’ve also looked into travel and agency nursing.”

Even with these measures, the facility has still had to reduce the number of patients it can take on.

“We have decreased our census at varying points, between 30 percent and 40 percent,” noted Hess. “If you don’t have the staff to care for the people, you can’t bring the people, and I think that’s industry-wide in many regional areas here in North Carolina.”

The North Carolina Health Care Facilities Association says about half of the nursing homes in the state have limited capacity due to workforce shortages.

Recently, though, York has found reasons for optimism.

“I do feel like there has been some success recently, even in the last couple of weeks,” she said. “I’m seeing more applicants than I had in the past year and a half.”

Still, a lot depends on the virus.

“If we can go for several months without an outbreak or high COVID numbers in the community, it seems like people start feeling better about coming to work and we will see more applicants,” York explained. “But then things very quickly shut down when a new variant comes and those numbers spike again.”