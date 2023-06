MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The longest-serving town manager in Morrisville’s history is retiring in September after a decade.

Martha Paige said Friday that she notified members of the town council earlier this week, calling Morrisville “the perfect place to call home.”

Her retirement is effective Sept. 29. She started the job in September 2013.

The town council says it will begin the process of picking her successor next month.