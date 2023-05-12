RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a filmmaker or just love to watch movies the North Carolina Museum of History’s popular Longleaf Film Festival returns to Downtown Raleigh on Friday.

This weekend you can expect a lot of foot traffic in Bicentennial Plaza and the museum.

“North Carolina has a very long history of filmmaking in the state,” said Sally Bloom, Director of the Longleaf Film Festival. She started the festival back in 2015 to celebrate the North Carolina community.

“We screen films with a North Carolina connection through the people who make them, where they film or their subject matter,” said Bloom.

All weekend long those who attend can participate in free workshops, socials and watch movies.

The museum is showing a total of 69 films throughout the weekend.

Not only does the museum put on an enjoyable event for people in the community but it also benefits filmmakers too.

“They are important because they create that community. They actually help promote a lot of these films so they can get distribution deals, so they can get attention so they can get funding to make more films,” said Bloom.

She expects to see about a thousand people to attend the film festival this weekend. The event is free.

You can view the full schedule here.