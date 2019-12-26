Longtime Wake County deputy who has written 2 books relies on kindness on the job

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ever go to the Wake County Courthouse, you’ll come across several deputies.

Deputy Odis Stephenson will be the first to greet you outside courtroom 101.

It’s not the happiest place for people to be, as they’re typically there for traffic tickets. Still, Stephenson’s goal is to make them smile.

“They’ll have you out of there in a few minutes and you’ll be grinning like a possum, I guarantee it,” he told one person headed to court.

Stephenson’s been with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for more than three decades. For about a third of it, he was on the warrant unit.

“I’ve seen things and done things in my career you can’t even make up,” he said.

He’s lost fellow deputies, been shot at and witnessed explosions.

“You put yourself on the line for people you’ll never see again. That’s something to think about. I wish people would realize that.”

In 2006, he retired. That didn’t last even six months.

The sheriff asked him to come back to work in the courthouse. He’s been there trying to brighten people’s days ever since.

“I talk to them because they come in here scared to death. You see people coming in here tremoring almost. I try to ease them off and make them, I say, ‘Look, you’re going to be fine, okay.’ ”

Stephenson takes his badge and the department it represents seriously. He aims to always treat people with kindness.

“People will remember how they’re treated. People will forget what you say to them, but they’ll never forget how you make them feel.”

And he never forgets either. He’s chock-full of stories. Some are funny, some serious, some about the love of his life — his wife Liz.

“It was the first time we went out together. I’ll never forget it. You write about things that mean something to you. She died in 2011,” Stephenson said.

Liz always encouraged him to put the pen to paper.

It led him to publish a book, then another one. He knows she’d be proud.

“This is beyond belief this book,” Stephenson said.

Called “It Only Seems Like Yesterday,” the book shares 22 stories from Stephenson’s life.

“It’s about coming up the hard way and making something out of yourself. Trying. Never giving up.”

His pride is admirable.

“I’m as excited today to put on this uniform as the first day – that’s the difference. That’s the reason,” he said.

Stephenson says that excitement also carries to every time a book sells.

“If you happen to see me somewhere, get up with me and I’ll sign it for you and I’m tickled to death by it.”

He says a third book is in the works.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now