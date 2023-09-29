RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For two Raleigh officials, the passion to give back is reaching new heights… literally.

(City of Raleigh)

On Friday, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson strapped on some helmets and safety harnesses to support the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

The organization represents 40,000 athletes across the state.

To show their support, Mayor Baldwin and Police Chief Patterson rappelled down a 30-story building, starting at 360 feet in the air.

The City of Raleigh shared a photo of the two of them as they prepared to go Over the Edge.

(City of Raleigh)

(City of Raleigh)

From that height, they said it could take anywhere from 5 minutes to 30 minutes to make it down.

When the mayor and the police chief touched the ground, they celebrated with a congratulatory hug.

The City of Raleigh thanked the Special Olympics of North Carolina for being part of their community.