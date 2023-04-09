RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Decked out in bunny ears and fluffy tails, these babies want to wish everyone a ‘hoppy’ Easter.

The UNC Health Rex Women’s Center Neonatal ICU in Raleigh shared photos of some newborns who got dressed up for the holiday.

According to the hospital, a team led by NICU nurse Lori Edwards helped with the adorable outfits.

It also seems the Easter Bunny visited the unit and hid some eggs in the newborns’ bassinets.

CBS 17 reached out to the Easter Bunny to confirm his visit, but he could not be reached for comment.

“Congratulations to the proud parents of all special Rex babies,” the hospital said.