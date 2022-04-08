RALEIGH, N.C. — Are you looking to spruce up your home or upgrade your yard? Well, you’re in luck then.

Starting Friday, the Southern Ideal Home Show is back in Raleigh at the NC State Fairgrounds.

The popular home show kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday.

This year’s show will feature HGTV host Darren Keefe, plus experts who can provide guests with inspiration for the backyard of their dreams, as well as tips for creating a fun and unique pop-up picnic.

Tickets start at $9 online and everyone 12 and under gets in for free. Seniors 60 and over can get tickets for $7 at the box office on Friday only. Regular tickets are $12 at the box office but you can save $3 by buying online.

Click here for more information on the home show.