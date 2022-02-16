Looking for your coatimundi? Police find exotic animal in east Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police on Tuesday found a white-nosed coatimundi, the latest example of an exotic animal being found on the streets of Raleigh.

Coatimundis, often referred to as coatis, are native mostly to central and South America, with some being found in southwestern states like Arizona and in Mexico.

According to the Brevard Zoo in Florida, coatis can be found in a wide range of habitats including forests, grasslands and deserts. The animal looks like a cross between a lemur and an anteater but is actually more closely related to raccoons.

Coatis can weigh between 7 and 11 pounds and are 3 to 4 feet long from nose to tail.

The animal’s diet consists of small mammals, lizards, insects and fruit. Its natural predators include cats, snakes and large birds of prey.

The white-nosed coati found in Raleigh (Photo: Raleigh Police Department)

The life expectancy of the exotic mammal is 14 years, according to the zoo, and its greatest threat to survival is human hunting.

According to Raleigh police, officers located the exotic animal in the 400-block of Dickens Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The neighborhood is located off New Bern Avenue, about two miles from downtown Raleigh.

The coati was taken to an exotic vet in Raleigh where the animal will be placed on a five-day consecutive stray hold.

Raleigh city leaders are still working on a plan to address dangerous and exotic animals within city limits.

The call for change came after a venom-spitting cobra escaped into a northwest Raleigh neighborhood in June 2021.

Since then, the City has attempted to decide what, if anything, they should do to regulate the ownership of dangerous or wild animals.

CBS 17 reporter Judith Retana is the one who actually found the venom-spitting cobra – she stumbled upon it while talking to residents of the neighborhood where the snake escaped.

The snake was captured several hours later.

The owner, Christopher Gifford, paid a $13,000 fine and surrendered 75 snakes.

Raleigh City Council most recently met in early February to discuss the plan but have still not come to a decision.

If you’re the owner of the coati, call (919) 831-6311 and ask for animal control.