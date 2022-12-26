RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin is headed into her second term as Mayor, and she’s making it her mission to tackle some of Raleigh’s biggest issues.

CBS 17 spoke with her about her plans for 2023 and beyond.

“My vision is that we keep our quality of life. That was one on the things about the parks bond. Even though we’re growing, let’s find these safe spaces and let’s embrace growth but in a positive way,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said she’s a huge advocate for what she calls “smart growth.”

“What we have tried to do is establish more walkable communities, communities that are denser, where people can walk and go get a cup of coffee, where they can walk and go get dinner.”

As Baldwin Heads into her second term as Mayor, she’s focusing on issues like affordable housing.

“Now I think what we have to do in this next generation is to look at how we can incentivize that type of development, which is more affordable, more friendly and how do we work with our builders and our nonprofit community to make that a reality,” said Baldwin. “In fact, the last council did try to stop growth and what happened was when you don’t build housing that creates a lack of affordability because when you don’t have the supply the prices go up. There’s more demand.”

Public safety is also top of mind as the city recovers from October’s mass shooting where five people died. Mayor Baldwin says she’s working on a gun violence initiative.

She’s also focused on finding solutions to Raleigh’s police department shortage.

She’ll be doing it all with four new council members.

“There’s a narrative out there that the people who have joined the council are anti this and anti that and there’s going to be a lot of head banging. I don’t see it that way at all. I think people are going to be surprised at how well we work together,” said Baldwin. “I’m looking forward to having people bring new energy and new excitement to our council and our city.”

Baldwin says she’s also focusing on transportation heading into the new year.

She wants to continue the previous council’s plans to make transit more reliable through rapid bus transit and the Commuter Rail service.