Looking to try some great local coffee and pastries? Check out ‘Raleigh Roasts’ this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh Museum is hosting the annual Raleigh Roasts this weekend at their museum on Fayetteville Street in downtown.
The event benefits the museum and provides patrons the opportunity to see the museum all the while having some great coffee from area roasters and pastries from local bakeries.
Tickets are just $5 in advance and can be purchased on the museum’s website.
Watch the interview above for more information.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC community college missed out on nearly $100K in revenue due to poor oversight, audit says
- NCDMV software issue causing problems with vehicle registration renewals
- Ease the Critical Blood Shortage in our Area with our Honoring Heroes Blood Drive
- Harnett County Schools collecting items to send to deployed Fort Bragg paratroopers
- Tuesday, January 14th : Honoring Heroes Blood Drive & Telethon
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now