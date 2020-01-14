Looking to try some great local coffee and pastries? Check out ‘Raleigh Roasts’ this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh Museum is hosting the annual Raleigh Roasts this weekend at their museum on Fayetteville Street in downtown.

The event benefits the museum and provides patrons the opportunity to see the museum all the while having some great coffee from area roasters and pastries from local bakeries.

Tickets are just $5 in advance and can be purchased on the museum’s website.

