Looking to volunteer? Wake Forest has a ton of opportunities for you

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Wake Forest wants people to know that they’re offering a wide variety of volunteer opportunities for individuals, families, businesses, civic groups and churches during the rest of the year.

If students are hoping to earn community service hours then volunteering with the Town of Wake Forest is a good path to take, Town spokesperson Bill Crabtree said.

Volunteer opportunities range from #KeepWFclean roadside cleanups, Parks and Rec initiatives like sports leagues, to Adopt-a-Stream, Adopt-a-Trail and Tree Stewards programs.

In addition to those opportunities, the Town of Wake Forest needs people to volunteer at popular events such as Friday Night on White, Wake Forest Cares Holiday Kickoff, the annual paper shredding event, and Good Neighbor Day. The Northern Community Food Security Team also needs volunteers for a variety of their initiatives.

“Supporting Cast” members are also needed to help guests attending shows and events at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre.

You can visit the Town of Wake Forest’s volunteer opportunities website here.