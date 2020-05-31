Looters caught on camera in downtown Raleigh as peaceful protests overshadowed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Peaceful protests turned violent Saturday night as looters smashed through windows and doors of downtown Raleigh stores.

“Get that [explicative] out of here! Get that [explicative] out of here right now!” screamed one looter to CBS 17 cameras before breaking into a clothing store.

CBS 17 cameras caught dozens of people as they broke into businesses, stealing clothing, merchandise and even setting fires on Salisbury Street.

Some shop owners stayed and pleaded with looters to stop.

At several moments throughout the night, Raleigh police officers threw tear gas to break up large groups damaging buildings.

But other protesters, maintained peace to get their point across.

After 11 p.m., only a small handful stayed downtown holding signs and chanting for justice in the George Floyd case.

“This isn’t the right way. … not what they are doing is wrong. They are making a point, but committing crime is not the right way,” said a protester.

In the midst of the chaos, Executive Director of the LGBT Center of Raleigh, Lindsey Lughes offered help to anyone in need.

“We aspire to be an actively anti-racist center and to be an actively anti-racist center means we show up!” said Lughes.

She is also peacefully protesting the death of Floyd and other unarmed black men who have died in the United States.

Her team has set up a first aid stand offering water, hand washing stations and food to anyone throughout Saturday night.

“ I am not in a position as a white woman to tell people how they should be angry. And my hopes are that everybody stays safe. But I understand that there’s some real righteous anger here,” said Lughes.

As the looting began to intensity, her group took shelter and police in riot gear came in to protect property.

