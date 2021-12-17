Lorie Smith chosen as new Garner police chief after serving in interim role

Capt. Lorie Smith who has been selected as the Garner police chief. (Courtesy of the Town of Garner)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Lorie Smith has been chosen as the new Garner police chief after she served as the interim chief since October following the retirement of the previous chief, officials Friday.

Chief Joe Binns retired on Oct. 1. Capt. Lorie Smith was then selected as Garner Police Department’s interim chief.

Smith, a lifelong Garner resident, will be sworn in as the new chief at the Garner Town Council meeting on Tuesday, according to a news release from the town Friday.

Smith graduated from Garner Senior High School in 1992 and North Carolina State University in 1996.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve in the community where I grew up and have lived and worked most of my life,” Smith said in a news release. “The overwhelming support from the community, police department and town staff these past few months has been very humbling.”

Smith became the first sworn female member of police command staff when she was promoted to lieutenant in 2015.

Smith joined the police department in 1997 as a member of the Patrol Division and was promoted to sergeant in 2004.

“Being the first female police chief is a huge accomplishment, but it will have little meaning if I don’t lead the way for other women to follow,” Smith said in the news release. “I hope that my leadership and achievement will serve as an inspiration to other women within the Garner police department to seek promotional opportunities and for women in the Garner community to consider careers in law enforcement.”

During her career with the Garner police force, Smith has been a field training officer, general instructor, crisis intervention team officer, negotiator, team leader and team commander for the department’s crisis negotiations team.