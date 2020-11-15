‘Great loss to the university’: NC college student from Raleigh dies in shooting

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A freshman North Carolina A&T nursing student was shot and killed on Sunday, according to Greensboro police.

At 12:20 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Omaha Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

Jalen Scott Dunston, 18, of Raleigh, was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

CPR was performed, but he died.

A second victim is also in the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

A statement released by NC A&T State University is provided below:

“Dear Aggie Family,

We regret to inform you that North Carolina A&T student Jalen Dunston died Nov. 15. He was a freshman nursing student in the College of Health and Human Sciences from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Jalen ’s death is a great loss to the university community. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his parents, friends and family.

At this time, a funeral or memorial service has not been scheduled. 

Resources are available for those who desire grief support. Students may visit the Counseling Services center virtually. Please call 336-334-7727 for a consultation. Faculty and staff may contact the employee assistance program, ComPsych, at 1-866-511-3373, or via Guidanceresources.com using the company ID: NCAT.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

