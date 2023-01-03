RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket.

Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.

Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize. He had the option of taking the prize with an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Canepa took home $855,006.

Platinum debuted in August with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes are still unclaimed.

The NC Education Lottery says ticket sales from lottery games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. Last year, $64 million was raised by the lottery in Wake County.