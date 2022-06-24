RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – They made their message loud and clear Friday evening in downtown Raleigh.

Hundreds of people gathered at Bicentennial Plaza to protest the United States Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I think it sends a very clear message that people support abortion rights and access in North Carolina. I think it should send a crystal-clear message to our elected officials,” Kelsea McLain said.

McLain is with the Triangle Abortion Access Coalition (TAAC), one of the groups who helped put Friday evening’s protest together.

She said her and others worked all day Friday to help educate people about the overturn.

“Just kind of got out on the road to our banner drops to feel like we have a little bit more control of the situation, even though we have no control right now,” McLain said.

During the more than two hour rally, some speakers encouraged others to make sure to go out and vote in November.

“I just feel like we keep going backward,” protestor James Hendrickson said. “Every time we progress further, people just try to make us go back in the other direction.”

TAAC mentioned that volunteers will be at community clinics Saturday in case anti-abortion protesters show up to the planned events.

“There are so many people that are going to be impacted by this decision,” McLain said.