Loud mystery jets at RDU are identified

An FA 18 taking off from RDU on Sunday morning. Photo from RDU Twitter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The loud jets taking off from RDU Airport Sunday morning have been identified.

There were reports of “strange low rumbling sounds” coming from the airport Sunday morning. One man said the takeoffs were “like 30 seconds of thunder.”

RDU officials initially only tweeted that the sound was from military aircraft — “The sounds of freedom!”

The jets arrived around 9 p.m. Saturday and took off around 11 a.m., RDU officials said.

On Sunday afternoon, RDU officials revealed the planes were a dozen F/A-18 Super Hornets from the U.S. Navy.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, which has at least 12 F/A Super Hornets, returned to Virginia Beach on Sunday.

Photo from RDU

Photo from RDU

Photo from RDU

Photo from RDU

It’s not clear if the jets at RDU were part of that returning group.

The USS Lincoln has been at sea since April 2019 providing support in the U.S. 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now