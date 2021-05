RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A major roadway in Raleigh is closed after a hit-and-run brought down a light pole Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near Louisburg Road and Dansey Drive. Louisburg Road is closed between New Hope and Fox roads.

Traffic traveling north is being detoured along New Hope Road. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Fox Road.

This story will be updated as more information is released.