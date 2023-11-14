WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Police Department has determined that one juvenile in Shreveport, Louisiana, is responsible for two recent bomb threats to Heritage High School.

Police said the juvenile called the school and made the threats on Wednesday and Monday. In both instances, law enforcement found no evidence to support the threats.

The Shreveport Police Department charged the juvenile with two counts of terrorizing, menacing.

Police acknowledge the cooperation and assistance provided by the Wake County Public School System, N.C. State University Police Department, Raleigh Police Department, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, State Capitol Police, and the Shreveport Police Department.

The police department also wishes to thank the parents of Heritage High School students and members of the community for their patience and understanding throughout these incidents.