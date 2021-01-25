Love for old houses turns Cary mom’s casual hobby into a booming business

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Michelle Bowers of Cary was a housewife with an interest in historic homes when her sister passed away.

Around the first anniversary of her sister’s death, Bowers took a simple drive in the country. She had no idea how it would change her life.

“My kids and I would drive backroads, find old houses, takes pictures of them. Then I thought I should start a Facebook page,” said Bowers.

The page is called Old House Life.

Her original goal was to get 100 followers. It quickly swelled to 500 followers, and it’s been booming ever since.

“Here I am at 700,000-plus – maybe a little more – I can’t keep track,” she said.

In addition to the huge success on social media, Bowers created a website. All the things combined got the attention of a fairly well-known company.

“So after I started the website, Facebook contacted me, so I am considered a media partner with Facebook,” said Bowers.

The huge number of eyeballs on social media and on the website has proven to be quite lucrative for Bowers. Last year she earned six figures.

Bowers and her followers are also helping to save history by promoting preservation.

“We started saving old houses – quite a few. I’d say hundreds,” she said.

For the record, Bowers isn’t a realtor, just an unexpected entrepreneur who happened to find a niche for people with the same interest.