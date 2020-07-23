‘Love’ mural at UNC Rex Hospital serves as a bright spot in dark times

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new mural at UNC Rex hospital has become a bright spot in dark times. The artist is a surgical technician at the hospital.

The letters spell “Love” and that’s what Jamar Harris put into the mural. “I feel that we should love each other, you know. No matter what background you come from, love just should be the center,” he said.

“Love” mural artist and surgical technician Jamar Harris

It’s a motto he lives by and says is more important now than ever. “It’s really uncertain times and I really wanted to touch people’s hearts,” Harris explained.

A courtyard at UNC Rex Hospital is not a place you might expect artwork, but art can be healing in its own way – easing the stress of hospital staff working through a pandemic or a patient looking out the window.

“Maybe the patients could see what’s going on out here and maybe it could pick them up just a little bit,” said Harris.

Harris wants to help any way he can. He’s not only an artist; he also works in the operating room as a surgical technician. He says the two fields really aren’t so different. “It’s almost like a work of art itself once you step in to the O.R. and start taking care of a patient,” noted Harris.

The art of caring for others runs in the family. Harris’s wife is also a surgical tech at the hospital, and she helped paint the mural – picture of hope with a message that reaches far beyond a hospital wall: “Everyone just stick together. Just love each other.”

Medicine may heal the body, but love can heal the soul.