Loved ones hope volunteers will help search for missing Morrisville man Friday

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends hope volunteers will join them Friday as part of a search for a Morrisville man who has not been heard from in nearly two weeks.

Police have been working to find Dale Wheeler ever since friends and colleagues reported him missing on Nov. 16.

As part of the investigation, Morrisville police learned the North Carolina State Highway Patrol had found Wheeler’s wrecked SUV under an overpass off Church Street on Nov. 13. The SUV, which had crashed into a trailer, had significant front-end damage and investigators found a small amount of blood inside.

Wheeler’s loved ones have embarked on multiple searches as they’ve looked for him over the past two weeks. They plan to gather starting at 11 a.m. Friday, near the crash scene.

Denise Spinelli, Wheeler’s friend, said the group hopes to cover more ground, but admitted loved ones are increasingly frustrated, not having found Wheeler after so long.

“You’re just working so hard to find him that you’re not really thinking emotionally how you feel,” Spinelli said. “We’ve just been working so hard.”

Morrisville police told CBS 17 Nov. 22, they had no solid leads in the case and said they were “extremely concerned” for Wheeler.

Organizers said community volunteers are welcome to take part in Friday’s search. The gathering spot is on Church Street near Weaver Forest Way, under the I-540 overpass.