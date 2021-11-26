Loved ones search for missing man from Morrisville Friday

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite the cold weather and holiday, people still turned out to Church Street in Morrisville Friday searching for 56-year-old Dale Wheeler.

Police said he got into a single-vehicle crash on Church Street on Nov. 12th and hasn’t been seen since.

“It’s kind of a mystery as to what happened and where he is,” Denise Spinelli said, a friend of Wheeler. “It’s just very disheartening that it’s taken so long and there’s been so much outpouring from the community to help us and we can’t seem to locate him.”

Wheeler’s loved ones describe him as a kind person who enjoys tennis and they hope their efforts will lead to some answers soon.

“He was my friend and everybody deserves to be found,” Spinelli said. “He’s a good person and I would do it for anybody. I want him to be found and if he is not alive, I want him to be able to be put to rest.”

An investigation is underway, and if you know anything, you are asked to contact Morrisville police.