RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re just three days away from Christmas and AAA predicts more than 100 million people will hit the roadways this weekend.

It also said that it will take 25% longer to get to your destination. Thankfully, the economy is doing everyone a favor at the moment by offering up cheaper gas which helps families like Dennis Wesley and Bridget Chapman see their families.

“The gas prices, man… they were high but right now the gas prices has came down a whole lot,” Wesley told CBS 17.

He and his wife will be traveling more than 700 miles to visit his hometown in Alabama.

“It gives people time to go home for the holidays,” he said.

Chapman said she and her family are very grateful for the opportunity to save money. They’re heading to the mountains in Virginia.

“They’re better than they were. It was a lot worst a few months back but it seems to be a little bit better,” Chapman said.

The national average price for gas right now is $3.10, down 2 cents from earlier this week according to AAA.

Here in North Carolina, we are below the $3 dollar mark at $2.91 and at some gas stations, it is even cheaper.

“Back in the day, I spent, maybe, right close to $300 one way and $300 coming back the next way,” Wesley said.

Now both he and Chapman have an opportunity to see friends and family while saving money.

“Super beneficial. It’s great. We’re really thankful for it. Hopefully, it stays this way and continues to go down,” Chapman told CBS 17.