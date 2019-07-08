Macy’s at Crabtree Valley Mall reopens following fire in changing room

Fire crews outside Macy’s on Friday after the fire. Photo by Bridget Chapman/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Macy’s at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh has reopened Monday morning after a fire in a changing room damaged the store on Friday.

The incident happened just before 5:40 p.m. inside the Macy’s anchor store, according to Crabtree Valley Mall spokesman Brian Asbill.

Asbill said “a small fire” broke out that caused the sprinkler system to deploy.

The fire’s cause was “incendiary,” which fire officials later explained meant the blaze “was intentionally set.”

Ian Toms, a Raleigh fire division chief, did not provide any further information about the specific cause of the fire.

Macy’s said the store would be closed indefinitely after the fire but resumed normal hours Monday at 10 a.m.

Raleigh fire officials said the blaze broke out in the upstairs men’s fitting room.

The sprinkler system then extinguished the fire, Asbill said.

Officials said 35 firefighters responded to the incident. No one was injured.

Friday evening, crews were cleaning up merchandise damaged by water, Asbill said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: