Made a purchase at a downtown Raleigh business? You could win high-dollar prizes. Here’s how

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh Alliance is launching an enter-to-win contest that rewards purchases made at Downtown Raleigh businesses with a chance to win high-value themed prize packages.

Anyone can enter by submitting receipts from downtown businesses to be selected for prize packages that include unique downtown experiences.

The Alliance says the goal is to drive business to downtown storefronts while rewarding patronage through incentives. The contest launches June 14 and runs for eight weeks with weekly giveaways.

Prize packages include staycations, curated downtown experiences like behind-the-scenes tours, high-value gift cards from downtown businesses, and other unique items. Prize packages are valued at $300 or more.

“This contest celebrates the resilience of our businesses downtown and the loyalty and patronage of the customers who have supported them throughout the pandemic. We hope the community will get excited about winning these amazing prizes by continuing to support our majority locally-owned downtown businesses,” said Bill King, President, and CEO of Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

Contest Details –

Customers make a minimum $10 purchase at any Downtown Raleigh business linked here. Customers upload a photo of the receipt from their purchase using a form which will be on DRA website beginning June 14

Contest Rules –