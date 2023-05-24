GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Timber Drive will be closed for the next few hours after a single-car hit-and-run, Garner Police Captain Chris Adams said Wednesday night.

The Garner Police Department responded to a stretch of Timber Drive around 7:40 p.m. to a report of a car into a tree.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the car hit a tree on the grass median.

Capt. Adams said the driver left the passenger and fled the scene on foot, but was later found hiding in the woods.

Capt. Adams additionally said Timber Drive is closed from Brompton Lane to Vandora Springs, even though the location of the wreck is west of Vandora Springs before Brompton Lane, just past the dead end of North Glen Eagle Drive.

The driver of the car is expected to have charges filed against him, Capt Adams confirmed.

The passenger was transported to WakeMed New Bern in serious condition.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.