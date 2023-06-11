RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Southbound U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard near Buffaloe Road was closed after a four-car crash Sunday afternoon, Raleigh police said.

The wreck was reported just after 5 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. There were also heavy delays in the northbound lanes.

Police said there were minor injuries from the crash.

The wreck happened as an elderly person was driving along Capital Boulevard and suffered a medical emergency, according to police.

The elderly driver crossed the median, hit two other cars and then overturned, police said. A fourth car was also involved in the crash.

The road was reopened by 6:30 p.m.