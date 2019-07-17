CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A major intersection in Cary was closed Wednesday morning after a gas line was cut during construction, officials said.

The intersection of Kildaire Farm Road and Cary Parkway was shut down after a private company cut a gas line just after 8:50 a.m.

By 11 a.m., all but one lane of Kildair Farm Road were open but traffic delays persisted.

(Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Town officials said three businesses — Jiffy Lube, Parkway Convenience and Kildaire Animal Hospital — were evacuated following the rupture.

Dominion Energy said a third-party construction crew was working to install a traffic signal when a natural gas line was hit.

The line was secured shortly after.

Jiffy Lube employees tell CBS 17 they heard a boom and then saw workers scatter.

Lane closures will still be in place and drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

The Cary Police Department and Cary Fire Department responded to the scene. Officials said there was no hazmat response.

No injuries were reported.

