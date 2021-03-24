Major Cary road to close for weeks for sewer line installation

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A portion of Jenks Carpenter Road in Cary will be closed to traffic for a month.

Jenks Carpenter Road is closed to thru traffic from High House Road to Waldo Rood Boulevard so crews can install a sewer line. The road is expected to reopen to traffic on April 19.

Cary town officials say the construction will require a continuous closure throughout the four-week period, and some delays can be expected during high-traffic times.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use N.C. Highway 55 and Davis Drive to get around the construction. Access for local traffic to Deshire Mist Lane and Mabley Place will be maintained.