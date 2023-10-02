WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A portion of Durham Road/N.C. 98 from Fawn Drive to Wake Union Church Road is closed after a two-vehicle crash.

The crash is causing major delays, so motorists are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route, according to the Town of Wake Forest.

Currently, residents of Crenshaw Hall are unable to access the neighborhood via Quatrefoil Street.

Emergency personnel are on the scene. There is no word on injuries.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

.