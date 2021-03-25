Major downtown Raleigh intersection to close for 12 hours daily for 4 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major downtown Raleigh intersection will see a daily closure for the next four weeks.

The City of Raleigh said crews are working on a water and sewer improvement project at Peace Street and Boylan Avenue.

A full closure will happen each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers should follow all detour signage and drive slow near the construction site.

Raleigh city officials said the work at the intersection includes: