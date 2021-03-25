Major downtown Raleigh intersection to close for 12 hours daily for 4 weeks

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major downtown Raleigh intersection will see a daily closure for the next four weeks.

The City of Raleigh said crews are working on a water and sewer improvement project at Peace Street and Boylan Avenue.

A full closure will happen each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers should follow all detour signage and drive slow near the construction site.

Raleigh city officials said the work at the intersection includes:

  • Rehabilitating and replacement of deteriorating water and sewer pipes
  • Improving the water and sewer systems along Peace Street to meet future infrastructure demands

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories