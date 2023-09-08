RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several events happening in Raleigh this weekend, including N.C. State’s home opener against Notre Dame should bring more people into the Triangle, providing a boost for destinations like Glenwood South.

“Notre Dame has a good following, and a lot of people travel with them and so, when they come into town, they look for a place to go out and Glenwood South is usually on their radar,” said Larry Miller, the president of the Glenwood South Neighborhood Collaborative.

But as the bustling downtown area enjoys another busy weekend, safety concerns continue.

A week ago, David Millette Jr., the general manager of Midwood Smokehouse, died after being assaulted in Glenwood South the previous weekend. His death prompted outrage in communities in the area, with neighbors advocating for drastic changes to further improve safety.

In response to incidents like these, Raleigh Police have increased their presence in the area.

“The element that’s here to create problems, they’re disturbed by the police, and hopefully they’ll stay away,” Miller said, adding, “That’s a really good thing. It’s been positive for both the residents and the businesses, and we hope that they can continue that.”

Police have also started blocking off traffic in certain areas of Glenwood Avenue on Friday and Saturday nights.

“I don’t wanna get hit by a car, so it works,” one frequent visitor said.

The new traffic enforcement has also been helpful for those living around the busy area, Miller says, “It has cut down on the noise from the motorcycles and loud cars, it’s also provided a sense of order to the neighborhood.”

To further improve safety and streamline investigations, Miller says the city is also working together with stakeholders in the area to enhance surveillance.

“Where the private clubs could tie in together, and the city cameras would work together to provide a more secure observation of what’s going on on the street,” he said, noting that RPD had to canvass several areas for video during the investigation into Millette’s deadly assault.

Visitors who spoke with CBS 17 say they feel safe when they visit.

Despite efforts to reduce violence and keep the area safer, some living in surrounding areas say they’ve continually dealt with disturbances and violence in their neighborhoods.