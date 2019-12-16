‘Major fight’ reported amid shooting, stabbing at Raleigh night club

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 call made just minutes after shots were fired at a Raleigh nightclub reported a major fight was happening and people were running from the building.

Kwaku Bobioh and Nuness Biongo, the co-owners of Paris Lounge, told CBS 17 what led up to a double shooting and stabbing outside their club.

The incident started around 2 a.m. Sunday when a man started acting aggressively and wasn’t allowed inside the Paris Lounge on Atlantic Springs Road, the club’s owners said.

“Him and the group of guys they were with started scuffling,” Biongo said. “Our security was trying to break the fight up.”

They said someone stabbed a contracted security worker, and the man acting aggressively threw a metal pole through the club’s door before walking off.

That security worker was identified as 31-year-old Marcus Noel Best. His injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

“The next thing I know is a big, loud noise,” Bobioh said. “The glass shattered, and just came down.”

The club owners told CBS 17 the man then walked to his car and drove onto Atlantic Springs Road and someone started shooting out of the car window at the club, seriously injuring a man walking in the parking lot.

A 911 call made from an unidentified person said they hear three to four gunshots following a “major fight.”

Paris Lounge 911 call

“Everyone started running out and it sounded like gunshots,” the caller said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Eric Jenade Freeman, 47, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transferred to WakeMed in serious condition.

Shortly after, officers were dispatched to Duke Raleigh Hospital where Brandon Lamar Butler, 36, had walked in with non-life threatening gunshot wounds sustained during the same incident, according to authorities.

Raleigh police remained at the club Monday – more than 24 hours after shots were fired.

More headlines from CBS17.com: