Major I-40 exit ramp in Garner to close all weekend as part of widening project

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A major exit ramp is closing this weekend in Garner.

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews plan to close the loop from Interstate 40 west to U.S. Route 70 west (exit 306-A) Friday night as part of the widening project from southeast Raleigh to Clayton.

The closure starts Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to reopen Monday morning around 5 a.m. The closure is so that crews can tie in the pavement to shift traffic onto the next exit loop, scheduled to open up at the beginning of next week.

A detour will send drivers up to Jones Sausage Road (exit 303) to turn around and access U.S. 70 west toward Garner and the White Oak Shopping Center.

Drivers should allow extra time for the detour and pay extra attention while driving through the work zone.

