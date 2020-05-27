Major I-440 ramps set to close overnight Wednesday for work, NCDOT says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Major Interstate 440 ramps are set to close overnight Wednesday to allow crews to restripe them.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said two ramps will close at the Wade Avenue interchange. The work is part of the Interstate 440 Improvements project.

Drivers will not be able to exit I-440 west to westbound Wade Avenue (exit 4) starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. The loop from westbound Wade Avenue to I-440 west will also close at the same time for the same work.

There will be an I-440 detour in place:

Drivers should take Hillsborough Street (exit 3), turn left, and then take I-440 east back to Wade Avenue (exit 4)

There will also be a Wade Avenue detour:

Drivers should follow a detour to Blue Ridge Road to turn around and then access I-440 west.

The NCDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time to navigate the detour and slow down throughout the work zone.

More headlines from CBS17.com: