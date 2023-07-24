MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of fans crowded into Church Street Park in Morrisville Monday evening for another sellout at a Major League Cricket match.

The league, in its first season, has had full attendance in all of its games in both Texas and North Carolina.

“These are the biggest games that’ll happen out here. 70-80 of the world’s best players in a very, very intimate setting, everyone close together, fans enjoying it. This is a dream come true for us,” said Sameer Mehta, the co-founder of MLC.

People from across the country and world are in the Triangle for these matches. One fan held up a sign during Monday’s matchup saying they had come from Canada.

With the stands filled, dozens of fans even gathered outside the park, looking through a fence in hopes of catching even a glimpse of the action.

“Someone who loves the sport, has played the sport for a long time, this is phenomenal,” said Sanjay Pal.

Pal has lived in the Triangle since the 1990s, helping to grow cricket locally since then.

“Actually right next to this is the original field, which is called the Shiloh Cricket Field, which some of us helped build. And then I was fortunate enough to run the cricket league in the area for a couple of years in 2000-2001, and then it’s just taken off since then,” Pal said.

Cricket captures the hearts of many across different corners of the globe. Fans and organizers are hopeful the U.S. and Morrisville won’t be any different.

“This version of cricket we play takes about three to four hours a game, and you will see a lot of families, younger families come together. That’s kind of the next evolution of cricket from the traditional cricket that’s been there for hundreds of years,” said Pal.

“If we had a larger stadium we’d sell that out, if we had a stadium five times the size, we’d sell that out. The community out here is passionate about the sport, and they know a good product when they see one,” Mehta added.

MLC will have its final match in Morrisville Tuesday night before returning to Texas for the remainder of the season.